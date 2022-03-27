Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 579,311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $181,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 42,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 18,729,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. The company has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

