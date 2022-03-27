Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Nutrien worth $163,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 222.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,411 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,696,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $108.43. 2,129,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,445. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

