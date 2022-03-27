Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

