Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 60.4% in March

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 910,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.