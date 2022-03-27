Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.59. 957,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.