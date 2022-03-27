Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VIGI opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $93.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
