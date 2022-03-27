Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 505.9% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,880 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 125,571 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $182.41 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

