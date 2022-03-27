Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
VTHR stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTHR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.