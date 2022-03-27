Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

