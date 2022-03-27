Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.