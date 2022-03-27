Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

