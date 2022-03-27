Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. 4,142,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.63 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

