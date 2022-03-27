VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 623,873 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

