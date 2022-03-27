Verso (VSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million

Verso (VSO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $89,163.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

