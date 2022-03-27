Vexanium (VEX) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Vexanium (VEX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Vexanium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $164,741.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

