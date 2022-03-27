VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

