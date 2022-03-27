Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 174,515 shares in the last quarter.

NCV stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Friday. 197,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,991. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

