VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 171.1% in March

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VVPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

