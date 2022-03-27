VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 171.1% in March

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
VVPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.
About VivoPower International (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
