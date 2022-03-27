Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.09 on Friday. Volcon has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
