Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.09 on Friday. Volcon has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

