VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 84.1% in March

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPCB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

