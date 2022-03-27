Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $10.01 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $10.01 or 0.00022447 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $239.16 million and $15.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

