Wagerr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,135.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $9,135.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00287386 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 229,531,904 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

