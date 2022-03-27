Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

