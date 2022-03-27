Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.