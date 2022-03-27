Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

