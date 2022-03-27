West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.24. 360,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.91. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.93 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

