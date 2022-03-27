Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

