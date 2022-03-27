WOWswap (WOW) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012546 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $36,497.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.34 or 0.07075430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.66 or 1.00015122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047224 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars.

