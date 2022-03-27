Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,835.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $313.27 or 0.00669530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $601,784.77 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.03 or 0.07025220 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.94 or 1.00252074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046004 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

