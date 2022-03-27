X-Coin (XCO) Market Capitalization Hits $17,107.61

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, X-Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,107.61 and $5.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin (CRYPTO:XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews . The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “XCO is an ultra hybrid crypto currencies that was compiled from best altcoins, and bitcoin, allowing the ultra fast transactions to anyone anywhere in the world. Allowing you full control over your own balances.X-Coin info: Ticker: XCORelease Date: February 27, 2015Release Location: Bitcointalk.org Release Type: Public, Zero Premine, No IPO, No ICO offeringsReleased as Sha256d POW at block 1Changed to POS on March 15th, 2015 at block 30001New Block Time: Instant, every transaction creates a new block.Minimum transaction fee: 0.01 XCO – TX Fees are paid to staking blocks.Transactions require 10 confirmations to matureP2P port: 14641RPC port: 14642 X-Coin POS Stage Specs: Minimum staking amount: 1000 XCOMinimum Time to begin Stake: 8 HoursMaximum Time to end of Stake: 24 HoursStaking Rewards: Amount Range from .01 to 50 XCO based on staked amountMax Mined: 50.00 XCO based on optimal block size of: 12500.01 XCOStaked Blocks Maturity Rate: 110 Confirmations to matureDecreasing Inflation Rate: 90% inflation year one, Then will decrease 12.5% each year (Example 77.5% year two, 65% year three, 52.5 % year four) “

X-Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

