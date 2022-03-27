Xenetic Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,450 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the average daily volume of 140 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.51. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

