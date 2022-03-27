XYO Trading Up 8.1% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $260.68 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

