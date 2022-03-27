YAM V3 Trading Up 12.6% This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.33 million and $1.55 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00035420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00111812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,194,017 coins and its circulating supply is 13,317,698 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

