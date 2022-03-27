Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,744,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,251,209 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold comprises about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.60% of Yamana Gold worth $429,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 185,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,298,306. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.