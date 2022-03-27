Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

