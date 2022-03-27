Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.53.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.
