Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

