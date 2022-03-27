Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amdocs by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amdocs by 28.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.