Zacks: Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Docebo reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $146.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Docebo has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

