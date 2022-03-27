Zacks: Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
