Zacks: Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

