Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

