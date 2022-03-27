Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $23.45 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.