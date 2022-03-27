Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.47 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

