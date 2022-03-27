Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 330,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,158. The company has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a PE ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $17,886,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

