Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.03 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

