Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZENV opened at $5.93 on Friday. Zenvia has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $11,880,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $2,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

