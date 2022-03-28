-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

