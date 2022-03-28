$0.26 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.72 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.