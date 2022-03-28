-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Several research firms have commented on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

