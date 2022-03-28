-$0.48 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $9,778,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inogen by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inogen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

