$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 18,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

